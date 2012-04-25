DETROIT U.S. dealership groups reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profits on Wednesday, helped by the need for Americans to replace their aging cars and trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles as prices at the pump neared record highs.

AutoNation Inc (AN.N), Penske Automotive Group (PAG.N) and Lithia Motors Inc (LAD.N) all reported an increase in retail sales and new vehicle prices for the quarter.

"We are a bright spot in what is overall a very fragile and tepid economic recovery in the U.S.," AutoNation Chief Executive Mike Jackson said of auto sales.

U.S. auto sales in the first quarter were up more than 10 percent from a year ago while the national economy is growing at a rate of about 2.5 percent, Jackson said.

The average age of U.S. vehicles is a record 10.8 years and analysts say those cars and trucks are much less fuel-efficient than newer models today. As fuel approached $4 a gallon, it prompted Americans to trade in their older cars.

"We had an alignment between what the industry was producing and what consumers wanted," Jackson said. "So $4 a gallon gasoline was, paradoxically, supporting sales rather than having a negative impact."

AutoNation President Mike Maroone said he expects manufacturers to maintain discipline on incentives for the rest of 2012.

Higher vehicle prices also show that automakers are staying away from using incentives that spur sales but lower profits and resale values.

AutoNation reported net income from continuing operations of 56 cents per share, up from 46 cents a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected AutoNation to report earnings per share of 53 cents.

About half of AutoNation's earnings increase can be chalked up to aggressive share buybacks and the rest due to better business, Jackson said.

AutoNation shares fell 2.2 percent in afternoon trading to $32.86. Penske shares were up 0.4 percent at $26.67 while Lithia shares were up 6.2 percent to $26.55.

Penske reported net income from continuing operations of 55 cents per share, besting the 47 cents per-share profit expected by analysts.

Lithia's net income rose to 63 cents per share, up from 33 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Lithia, which relies heavily on No. 3 U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC, earned 60 cents per share, higher than the 42 cents per share that analysts expected.

During a call with analysts, Lithia executives said they would benefit from the introduction of the Dodge Dart, a new compact car for Chrysler that is expected to arrive in showrooms in a few months. The Dart will allow the company to appeal to consumers' need for fuel-efficient cars.

"It seems like our consumer base when it comes to fuel costs, they're more willing to trade in a car that gets poor gas mileage and upgrade to something that gets good gas mileage than we've seen in the past, and we're excited about the prospective on that," Lithia President Bryan DeBoer said.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit, editing by Dave Zimmerman)