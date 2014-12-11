Nissan signs are seen outside a Nissan auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Thursday it would recall around 152,000 cars worldwide that carry potentially defective Takata Corp (7312.T) air bags.

Japan's No. 2 automaker said it was recalling cars using Takata's passenger side air bags including its Presage minivan models.

Nissan said it expanded its recall after a recent "unusual deployment" of a Takata air bag at a salvage yard in central Japan, which also triggered recalls by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).

The company also said it was recalling 250,000 cars, including its March model in Japan, over separate issues with its door mirrors.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)