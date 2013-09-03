The Nissan Pathfinder concept vehicle is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

DETROIT U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation into two 2013 Nissan Motor Co models, the Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti JX35, after consumers complained that the transmission cooler line connection failed, a filing showed.

An investigation may lead to a recall, which would affect an estimated 110,000 vehicles, said the filing on Monday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nissan owners told the NHTSA that the failures caused a sudden loss of power from the transmission due to the loss of the transmission fluid.

Nissan spokesman Steve Yaeger said that the company was working with the NHTSA to address the agency's concerns. A repair procedure has been developed for the vehicles that experienced the problem, Yaeger said.

The filing did not say whether there had been any injuries or crashes because of this problem.

