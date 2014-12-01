WASHINGTON The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it was investigating whether Graco Children's Products acted quickly enough to report a defect in child car seats.

If NHTSA finds that Graco did not act in a timely manner, the manufacturer could be fined up to $35 million in civil penalties, the agency said.

Graco, a division of Newell Rubbermaid Inc, recalled over 6 million car seats earlier this year, the largest child-seat recall in U.S. history. The defect involves car seat buckles that become stuck, potentially delaying a quick exit from the vehicle in the event of an emergency, NHTSA said.

