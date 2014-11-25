The price and fuel economy is shown on the window of a new Ford F150 pick-up truck at on car lot in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DETROIT U.S. auto sales will rise 1 percent to 1.26 million vehicles in November, the highest for the month since 2001, according to a forecast jointly developed by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

LMC Automotive on Tuesday also forecast full-year 2014 U.S. auto sales at 16.4 million vehicles, up about 5 percent from 2013.

LMC Automotive also sees 2015 U.S. auto sales at 16.8 million vehicles, which would be 61 percent higher than 2009, when U.S. auto sales hit their lowest rate since World War Two, adjusted for population.

In November, retail transaction prices are forecast at $30,874, breaking a record set last month. U.S. consumers will spend an estimated $33.3 billion on new vehicles in November, J.D. Power said.

Car-shopping websites and industry analysts Edmunds.com and TrueCar Inc also made U.S. November auto sales forecasts this week. Edmunds on Monday forecast an annualized selling rate for November of 16.7 million vehicles, and TrueCar on Tuesday forecast an annualized selling rate for November of 17 million vehicles.

TrueCar said sales would be 4.1 percent higher than last November and Edmunds forecast a 1.3 percent rise.

Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, will show sales up 15 percent according to Edmunds and up 20 percent according to TrueCar.

Edmunds said Nissan Motor Co sales will drop 8.5 percent but TrueCar showed Nissan down only 0.5 percent.

TrueCar shows General Motors co sales up 6 percent but Edmunds forecast them up only 0.6 percent.

(This story corrects last paragraph to show lower forecast for General Motors is Edmunds)

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)