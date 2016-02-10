A Takata airbag that was removed from a 2001 BMW vehicle under a factory recall program is shown in Alexandria, Virginia in this December 26, 2015, file photo . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/Files

DETROIT BMW said on Wednesday it will recall about 840,000 vehicles in the United States equipped with potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.

The recall covers BMW cars and SUVs from model years 2006 to 2015. The models have not been included in previous Takata-related recalls, BMW said.

The move comes after U.S. auto safety regulators said last month that Takata had declared 5.1 million U.S. vehicles defective because of the air bags with inflators that can explode with too much force and spray metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)