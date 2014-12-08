Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Monday it was expanding its recall of cars due to defective Takata Corp (7312.T) air bags to a nationwide campaign.
The recall affects 2001-2011 Honda and Acura vehicles, the company said in a statement.
An earlier regional recall had been limited to areas of high humidity, which could cause the air bags' inflator to rupture and send metal shards flying into the vehicle. Including the earlier recall, a total of 5.4 million vehicles will be covered, Honda said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.