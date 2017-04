An airbag logo is seen on a steering wheel of Honda Motor Co's all-new hybrid sedan ''Grace'', which installed the airbag made by Takata Corp, during its unveiling event in Tokyo December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DETROIT Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday said it has confirmed that a Takata Corp (7312.T) air bag inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in Texas that killed the driver.

Prior to this incident, Takata air bags had been linked to at least five deaths.

On Thursday, Honda issued a statement about the fatal crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord with a Takata air bag but had not yet confirmed that the inflator had ruptured.

