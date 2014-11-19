TOKYO Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had not received a notice from U.S. safety regulators about expanding nationwide a previous region-specific recall of flawed air bags supplied by Takata Corp.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency's (NHTSA) call for a recall expansion was prompted by an August incident in North Carolina, outside the area previously included in a recall involving hot and humid regions.

"Honda will continue to cooperate with NHTSA in its industry-wide effort to investigate abnormal air bag inflator deployments, including, as warranted by the developing investigation, the possibility of expanding the recalls affecting our vehicles," Honda said.

