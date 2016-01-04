Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO Honda Motor Co. said on Monday it was not considering fresh lending to Takata Corp, the auto parts supplier at the center of a global recall over faulty airbag inflators, either on its own or as part of a group of Japanese automakers.

"We are not considering joint lending (to Takata)," a Honda spokesman said, following a report by Japan's Sankei newspaper that automakers were discussing fresh financial support for the supplier.

Takata in November was fined $70 million by regulators in the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer faces class action lawsuits related to the issue.

