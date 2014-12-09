Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japan's industry minister said on Tuesday it was up to automakers and supplier Takata Corp (7312.T) to handle a ballooning safety crisis that has led to the global recall of over 19 million vehicles equipped with Takata's air bags.
"It is up to Takata and automakers to take the appropriate measures for domestic (recall) issues," Yoichi Miyazawa, minister of economy, trade and industry, told a news conference.
"It is my understanding that the transport ministry is looking into the possibility of (urging) an investigative recall in Japan," he said, when asked what steps, if any, the ministry was taking regarding Takata's recall.
The U.S. auto safety regulator has ordered Takata to expand a recall that has been limited to some hot and humid regions to the rest of the nation - a move that the Japanese supplier has rejected.
Japan's auto industry regulator currently has no authority to order a recall unless the cause of the problem is known.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.