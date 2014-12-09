Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) will soon expand a recall of vehicles in the United States involving potentially defective air bags by Takata Corp (7312.T), a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The carmaker will make existing regional recalls within the U.S. nationwide but has not yet determined the number of vehicles involved or when it will launch the recall, Keiko Yano told Reuters.
More than 13 million vehicles by all makers are subject to recall in the United States and 19 million globally. Defective Takata air bag inflators, which can explode and shoot shrapnel into the car, have been linked to four deaths in the United States and one in Malaysia.
The Mazda recall expansion will cover vehicles with driver's-side air bags, Yano said, adding to the 86,773 already under recall with Takata air bags on the driver's or passenger's side.
Honda Motor (7267.T), Takata's biggest customer, said on Tuesday it would expand its U.S. air bag recall globally. Yano said Mazda has not decided whether to follow suit.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.