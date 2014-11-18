Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
WASHINGTON The U.S. auto safety regulator on Tuesday announced it has called on Japanese supplier Takata (7312.T) and automakers to expand nationwide their previously regional recall of flawed air bags.
Takata and automakers so far have taken a targeted approach in recalling million of vehicles with air bags that can potentially rupture upon deployment, shooting metal shards inside the car.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator David Friedman told reporters on Tuesday that Takata has so far expressed an "unwillingness to move forward" with an expanded recall.
Friedman said the call to expand the recall was prompted by an August incident in North Carolina, outside of the area previously included in the recall of the air bags.
The regional recall involved millions of cars in hot and humid regions, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and parts of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico.
The expansion calls for Ford Motor Company (F.N), Mazda Motor Co. (7261.T), Honda Motor Co. (7267.T), Chrysler Group LLC [CHRY.UL] and BMW (BMWG.DE) to send notifications for replacement air bags to consumers quickly.
"We will begin a process both with Takata and the automakers to force them to recall all affected" vehicles, Friedman said.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jim Loney)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.