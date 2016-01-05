Visitors walk behind a logo of Takata Corp on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday it was not planning to offer financial support to Takata Corp, the airbag maker at the center of a massive global recall over faulty inflators.

Nissan joined Honda Motor Co in denying a Japanese media report which said on Monday that Japanese automakers were preparing to rescue the parts supplier which has been ditched by car manufacturers after its exploding airbags have been linked to nine deaths around the world.

"Nothing has been decided. There's not much we can do at the moment," Nissan Chief Operating Officer Hiroto Saikawa told reporters at an industry event.

"We need to see how this (recall issue) plays out."

Takata was fined $70 million in November by regulators in the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer faces class action lawsuits related to the issue.

