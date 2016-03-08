Visitors walk behind a logo of Takata Corp on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp (7312.T) enlisted restructuring lawyers at law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP amid recalls covering millions of vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The extent of the law firm's engagement with Takata and the strategies it is advising the company to pursue remain unclear, the WSJ reported.

An estimated 29 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States in more than 19 million vehicles because the inflators can activate with too much force, sending potentially deadly metal shards into the passenger compartment.

