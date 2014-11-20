TOKYO Shares in Takata Corp fell 5 percent in Thursday morning trade to 5-1/2 year lows after the first official confirmation that a defective caused the death of a Florida woman in a September accident.

According to a final autopsy report released by the Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner's office, Hien Tran, was killed by shards from a ruptured Takata-made air bag in her Honda Accord.

She died on Oct. 2.

Tran's family on Monday filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Takata and Honda.

Separately, two U.S. senators on Wednesday raised the possibility of a sixth fatality linked to Takata's air bags.

