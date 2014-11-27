Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Shares of Takata Corp fell as much as 6.8 percent on Thursday morning after U.S. auto safety regulators ordered it to expand its regional recall of driver-side air bags to cover the entire United States.
Such a nationwide recall would affect vehicles made by five automakers: Ford Motor Co; Honda Motor Co; Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Mazda Motor Corp and BMW AG.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave Takata until Tuesday to issue a recall. If the company does not, NHTSA "may begin proceedings" leading to fines for the Japanese air bag supplier of up to $7,000 per vehicle that the U.S. road safety regulator says should have been recalled.
Takata has resisted expanding the recall beyond the initial regional "high humidity" areas.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.