Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
DETROIT Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) said on Wednesday it will name its planned small car, intended to move the electric car maker into a broader consumer segment, the Model 3.
The vehicle will go on sale in 2017 and compete with BMW's (BMWG.DE) 3 Series sedans.
The Model 3 will be priced starting at $35,000, or half the starting price of Tesla's first mass-market car, the Model S sedan.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the new car will have a driving range of about 200 miles on a full charge. Musk has also said the new vehicle will be about the same size as the BMW 3 Series.
The smaller car is the third generation of Tesla vehicles, following the Roadster sports car which had limited production and two vehicles built on the same underpinning architecture: the Model S, introduced in mid-2012, and the Model X. The latter is expected to go on sale in 2015.
U.S. consumers can lower the cost of electric vehicles with a $7,500 federal tax credit and some states including California offer state tax credits as well.
The name of the new vehicle was initially reported by British publication Auto Express.
A Tesla spokeswoman confirmed the vehicle's name on Wednesday. It had previously been referred to as the "Gen III" car. Tesla's focus "continues to be on Model S and preparing for the introduction of Model X," the spokeswoman added
Model X is a crossover vehicle built on the same architecture as the Model S. Musk said in May the company expects sales of the Model X to begin in the second quarter of next year.
The Model S, which was launched in June 2012, has an Environmental Protection Agency-rated driving range of 208 miles with its smaller battery pack and 265 miles with the larger one. The smaller-battery model starts at about $70,000 and the larger-battery Model S starts at about $80,000. Many Model S cars sell for more with added options.
Tesla shares were down 0.1 percent at $219.38 at midday on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. That compares with a share price of $104.50 about a year ago.
