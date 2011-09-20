A tentative deal between General Motors Co and the United Autos Workers would create more than 6,000 U.S. factory jobs and pay existing workers profit-sharing bonuses of at least $3,500 in 2012, union officials said on Tuesday.

The proposed deal for wages and benefits for roughly 48,500 UAW-represented workers represents the first new contract for American auto workers since the Obama administration's bailout of GM and Chrysler Group LLC in 2009.

Local leaders from the UAW met in Detroit to approve the deal, sending the proposed contract to GM workers for a ratification vote the union expects to be completed by the end of next week.

Highlights of the deal:

JOBS/INVESTMENTS

* In total, the deal creates or retains 6,400 jobs through $2.5 billion in plant investments.

* Additionally, 760 jobs have been identified at existing plants that could be added, while another 1,400 new jobs were identified for UAW-represented suppliers.

* GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will receive two unidentified mid-sized vehicles, one a $61 million program with 600 jobs and the other a $358 million investment with 1,110 jobs created.

* The Wentzville, Missouri, plant, will get 1,850 jobs and an extra shift to make a mid-sized pickup truck and full-sized van.

* Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant will receive a $230 million investment to build the next generation of full-sized pickups. The UAW said 150 jobs were created or retained.

* GM will invest $150 million and create more than 500 jobs for an unidentified compact vehicle at a plant still to be determined.

* Powertrain plants in Warren, Romulus and Saginaw, Michigan, will receive a combined $925 million in investment, creating 900 jobs for new engine and transmission programs.

* GM plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, still closing, while factory in Janesville, Wisconsin, remains on stand-by status.

ENTRY-LEVEL WORKERS

* Wages for entry-level workers will rise from about $15 an hour to as much as $19.28 an hour in 2013.

* Enhanced health-care coverage, including unlimited $25 co-pay office visits, annual wellness physicals and no emergency room co-pays.

BONUSES

* Over the life of the contract, workers could receive at least $12,500 in bonuses and other lump-sum payments. That does not include profit-sharing bonuses for the rest of 2011, as well as for 2012 through 2014.

* UAW workers get a $5,000 bonus when deal is ratified, and $1,000 lump-sum "inflation protection" bonuses annually from 2012 to 2014.

* Profit-sharing plan will be based on North American profits now, instead of just the U.S. earnings.

* Profit-sharing bonuses to be paid annually. For 2011, the first six months imply a payment of at least $3,500.

* An annual bonus based on vehicle quality of $250 if targets met.

HEALTH-CARE COVERAGE

* No increases in prescription drug costs, as well as expansion of the maintenance drug list.

BUYOUTS

* $10,000 bonus for eligible employees who retire in the next two years.

* Additional $65,000 bonus for such skilled trades workers such as pipe fitters and electricians who retire between by the end of March 2012.

(Compiled by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)