Slide in U.S. infrastructure stocks sign of 'Trump trade' weakness
NEW YORK If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
DETROIT A large United Auto Workers union hall in Kokomo, Indiana, overwhelmingly supported a new contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI), paving the way for national ratification of the deal, workers in Kokomo said on Wednesday night.
About 88 percent of production workers at UAW Local 685 voted for the four-year contract, several workers in Kokomo said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
NEW YORK If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.