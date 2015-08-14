A Volkswagen symbol is seen on the front of a Passat during the press days for the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan, in this January 11, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling about 461,300 cars in the United States and Canada to fix a fault that could prevent air bags from deploying.

The world's biggest carmaker said on Friday that the recall included VW Golf, Passat, Jetta, and Tiguan models assembled between 2010 and 2014.

No accidents or injuries related to the problem have been reported, VW said.

The recall comes as the German group struggles to overcome underperformance in the United States, where the sale of VW-branded cars plunged 10 percent to 367,000 last year, less than half its ambitious target of 800,000 by 2018.

VW said there will be 420,000 models recalled in the U.S. market and another 41,300 in Canada. VW is examining whether such issues affect cars delivered to other markets, a VW spokesman said.

The spokesman said that debris could, under certain circumstances, interfere with the clock spring that keeps the vehicles' air bags powered, but added that no such incident has been reported.

