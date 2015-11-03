Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units.
Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October
RANK VEHICLE Oct-15 Oct-14 PCT CHNG
1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,500 63,410 +3.3
2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 51,647 46,966 +10.0
3 Ram P/U 40,931 39,834 +2.8
4 Toyota Camry 34,781 33,164 +4.9
5 Honda Accord 30,121 27,128 +11.0
6 Honda CR-V 29,032 29,257 -0.8
7 Toyota RAV4 28,256 21,524 +31.3
8 Toyota Corolla 27,951 24,959 +12.0
9 Honda Civic 27,789 24,154 +15.0
10 Nissan Rogue 24,939 14,685 +69.8
11 Chevrolet Malibu 24,725 11,131 +122.1
12 Ford Escape 24,719 24,919 -0.8
13 Ford Fusion 23,668 22,846 +3.6
14 Chevrolet Equinox 22,086 17,603 +25.5
15 Nissan Altima 20,948 23,544 -11.0
16 Ford Explorer 18,748 14,455 +29.7
17 GMC Sierra P/U 18,521 18,564 -0.2
18 Ford Focus 16,423 13,733 +19.6
19 Hyundai Sonata 16,071 15,563 +3.3
20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,050 14,993 +7.0
Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October
RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG
1 Ford F-Series P/U 629,951 620,447 +1.5
2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 492,551 429,119 +14.8
3 Ram P/U 371,574 359,702 +3.3
4 Toyota Camry 361,111 368,142 -1.9
5 Toyota Corolla 306,693 283,764 +8.1
6 Honda Accord 294,935 331,510 -11.0
7 Honda CR-V 288,531 270,272 +6.8
8 Nissan Altima 283,372 280,479 +1.0
9 Honda Civic 277,538 277,584 0.0
10 Ford Escape 257,731 255,081 +1.0
11 Toyota RAV4 256,178 223,593 +14.6
12 Ford Fusion 255,143 263,431 -3.1
13 Nissan Rogue 238,146 169,253 +40.7
14 Chevrolet Equinox 236,128 202,408 +16.7
15 Hyundai Elantra 209,830 189,161 +10.9
16 Chevrolet Cruze 193,680 232,403 -16.7
17 Ford Explorer 190,276 157,758 +20.6
18 Ford Focus 180,287 189,889 -5.1
19 GMC Sierra P/U 180,174 165,853 +8.6
20 Hyundai Sonata 173,751 180,497 -3.7
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
