A hostess holds a Mercedes sign during a world premiere ceremony for the new Mercedes Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase in Beijing, China, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Visitors look around a Mercedes-Benz's E320 L 4MATIC Sedan model during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BEIJING Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China will moderate over the remainder of 2016, compared with a 39 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter, the brand's China head said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz's sales in China rose three times as fast as BMW's (BMWG.DE) in the first quarter, to make the brand the biggest seller of luxury cars globally, monthly registration figures showed earlier this month.

The latest outlook was provided by Mercedes' China chief, Hubertus Troska, during a media roundtable at the Beijing autoshow. Mercedes is owned by Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)