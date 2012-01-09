The 2013 Dodge Dart reflects lights placed around it as it is unveiled during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT When Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne introduces the Dodge Dart compact car this week, he will be showing off the first example of what a merger between Chrysler group LLC and Italy's Fiat SpA can create.

The 2013 Dart -- to be unveiled at the Detroit auto show -- is based on a Fiat-engineered platform that also will serve as the basis for the next generation of Jeep SUVs.

With the Dart, Chrysler aims to take market share from Toyota Motor Corp's Corolla and Honda Motor Co's Civic in an area the U.S. automaker has traditionally fallen short.

To do so, Chrysler must win back consumers, especially younger drivers mostly familiar with the Dodge Caliber hatchback, Chrysler's failed foray into the segment when it was owned by Germany's Daimler AG.

The Caliber was reviled for its cheap, painted plastic interior and sluggish handling that consistently ranked at the bottom of Consumer Reports ratings.

By contrast, the Dart has a touch screen, LED tail lamps and an optional heated steering wheel. By using a heating and cooling system made by Fiat, the Dart's glove compartment is now large enough to stow an iPad.

"We have to compensate and overcompensate for some of our ills in the past," Reid Bigland, the head of Chrysler's Dodge brand, said. "We've learned from that."

The Dart's introduction comes as Chrysler stages a faster-than-expected recovery from its near-collapse in 2009. After Chrysler's bankruptcy restructuring and federal government bailout, Fiat took a 20 percent stake and management control of the U.S. automaker.

Fiat quickly boosted its stake in Chrysler over the last year by meeting a series of milestones devised by the Obama administration to put Chrysler on firmer footing.

Chrysler's formal commitment to make the Dart, a name revived from the 1960s and early 1970s, allowed Fiat to raise its stake in the U.S. automaker to 58.5 percent this month.

In 2011, Chrysler's U.S. sales jumped about 24 percent helped by the strength of its revamped vehicle lineup, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Chrysler just announced plans to add a third shift of 1,100 jobs at its Jefferson North plant in Detroit where it will build a diesel version of the SUV.

The success of Chrysler now hinges on its ability to build competitive compact and midsize cars, said David Champion, senior director of Consumer Reports' Automotive Test Center.

"The Dart has to do well to bring people into the Chrysler Group at an early point," he said. "Once you get them in at that level, you can probably sell them up."

The success of the Fiat and Chrysler combination hinges on Marchionne's ability to fuse their operations to lower costs and develop vehicles jointly.

Chrysler will build the vehicle at its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, and it should be in dealerships by the second quarter, Bigland said.

The compact car segment, which makes up 17 percent of the U.S. auto market, has grown increasingly crowded in the past five years as U.S. fuel economy standards have tightened and rising gas prices have pushed consumers toward more fuel-efficient options.

Vehicles in this segment, including General Motors Co's Cruze, Ford Motor Co's Focus and Hyundai Motor's Elantra, are more upscale than their past versions, with more technology, better materials and sleek designs.

"The key differentiators in this segment 10 years ago were fuel economy, quality and price," Bigland said. "Today...these are just minimum barriers to entry."

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Leslie Adler)