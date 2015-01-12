Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche speaks before revealing the Mercedes GLE Coupe during a preview event for the media, ahead of the 2015 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DETROIT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said he sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in China.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Detroit Motor Show Zetsche said that Mercedes-Benz was still experiencing strong growth in China.

"We are very confident that the momentum will continue," Zetsche told reporters.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)