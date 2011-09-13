L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenues, profits rise
PARIS L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
FRANKFURT Talks about German car maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) selling a stake in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA are progressing, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, without elaborating.
Daimler aims to cut its stake in EADS and has urged the German government to find a solution, but reports have said that Berlin is having trouble finding an investor who would maintain the delicate Franco-German balance of power among shareholders.
Daimler owns 15 percent of EADS and has voting rights for a further 7.5 percent of its shares held by a consortium of financial investors.
Sources have said German state development bank KfW may have to take on EADS shares from Daimler, a solution unpopular with some politicians in Berlin who oppose state intervention in the economy.
Last week, Berlin denied a report it was preparing to take a stake in EADS after failing to find a domestic private investor for part of Daimler's holding in EADS.
A Daimler spokesman said on Tuesday the carmaker still aims to sell a stake in the European aerospace and defense company.
Daimler no longer views aerospace as part of its core business. Zetsche has said Daimler aims to maintain industrial leadership at EADS, though has not elaborated on what that would entail.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)
PARIS L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
MEXICO CITY The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp , derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.