Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG talks to journalists during an exclusive interview at the Reuters Auto Summit in Frankfurt November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

FRANKFURT ElringKlinger's (ZILGn.DE) family shareholders have pledged they would not sell their holdings in the German automotive supplier, Chief Executive Stefan Wolf told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

The families of Klaus and Walter Herwath Lechler hold a combined 52 percent of ElringKlinger.

ElringKlinger shares jumped almost 12 percent yesterday amid market talk that U.S.-based BorgWarner (BWA.N) was interested in the German company. BorgWarner said in response there was "nothing active" on ElringKlinger at the moment.

(Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan)