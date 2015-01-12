DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne on Monday said a bond issue may accompany a Ferrari initial public offering in the second quarter.

Marchionne said a secondary listing in Europe may accompany a primary U.S. listing of the luxury sports car brand when the IPO occurs. He did not say where such a secondary listing may take place.

FCA announced last October it would spin off Ferrari by selling sell a 10 percent stake via an IPO and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)