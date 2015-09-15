Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
FRANKFURT Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE), maker of Mercedes cars, has not revised its production plans for China and currently sees no risk of overcapacity at its plants there, it said on Tuesday.
"If anything, we have a lack of capacity, not overcapacity in China," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show.
He added that sales had risen significantly in China this month so far and he was confident for 2016.
Unlike rival luxury carmakers BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler is still on a strong growth path in China thanks to a series of new model launches and the fact that it was later to enter the market and is starting from a lower base.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.