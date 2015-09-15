Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
FRANKFURT General Motors (GM.N) executives said they remained committed to meeting their goal of reaching profitability in Europe by 2016, brushing aside concerns that a downturn in Russia could put their goal at risk.
"We are confident about reaching our goal," Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.
In July, GM warned its European employees the Opel and Vauxhall brands were still posting significant losses, and meeting its goal of returning to profit by next year would be difficult given the crisis in Russia and the euro zone.
But General Motors President Dan Ammann said on Tuesday the launch of a new Opel Astra would help boost sales.
"There's a lot to love about it and this will support Opel as we move into profitability next year, which we're absolutely committed to doing," Ammann told Reuters TV.
"We're on track. There's a lot of work to do but we're on track and we're gonna do it."
GM Europe has pared losses in recent months, reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $0.0 billion, compared with a $0.3 billion loss in the year-earlier period.
The company's Opel and Vauxhall brands have benefited from a recovery in European demand which helped raise car sales by 3 percent in the first half of 2015 to 582,300 autos.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.