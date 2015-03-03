Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, speaks with the media before ringing the closing bell to celebrate the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

GENEVA Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is not the ideal candidate for a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI), the CEO of the Italian group said on Tuesday, adding he was exploring various M&A options.

Speaking to reporters at the Geneva car show, Sergio Marchionne said he had an ideal partner in mind for FCA but would not disclose who it was.

Marchionne also said he could imagine expanding collaboration with Mazda (MAZD.BO) to other projects, nothing specific decided.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)