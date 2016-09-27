FILE PHOTO -- FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne attends the celebration of the production launch of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan at the FCA Windsor Assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN/DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has canceled his appearance at the Paris auto show, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday without giving any details.

Marchionne, who also serves as CEO and chairman of luxury sportscar brand Ferrari (RACE.MI) (RACE.N), was meant to meet with journalists on Thursday.

"The media availability with Sergio Marchionne on Sept. 29 at the Paris Motor Show has been canceled," FCA (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) said in a statement. A spokesperson later added that Marchionne would not be coming to the show at all.

A year ago, Marchionne canceled his appearance at the Frankfurt auto show after FCA was picked as the target company in labor talks in the United States.

