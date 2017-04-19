Tech stocks lead broad decline on Wall Street
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with technology shares leading a broad decline amid worries over stretched valuations.
SHANGHAI Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) is in talks with local Chinese ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing to discuss potential cooperation deals, board member Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday.
"We are talking to the leading players including Didi about how we may develop something," Troska, Daimler's board member with responsibility for Greater China, told journalists gathered at the Shanghai Motor Show.
Separately, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said he sees further potential for expanding production in China by continuing to work with joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK).
"We see no limiting factors regarding continued expansion with this partner," Zetsche said in response to a question about whether Daimler was exploring further partnerships like rival Audi.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. factory output fell unexpectedly in May on a broad decline in production, including the manufacturing of cars, casting a shadow over the economy's rebound from sluggishness at the start of the year.
Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.