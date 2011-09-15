FRANKFURT Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is scouting around for potential acquisitions to grow its automotive electronics unit, a business it has re-entered after abandoning it four years ago.

"We are permanently screening the market for opportunities. If there's an opportunity, we will check the strategic fit," Siemens board member Siegfried Russwurm told Reuters on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show.

While carmakers are feverishly researching how to make electric cars cheaper than those with conventional combustion engine, Siemens and its rivals such as Schneider (SCHN.PA), General Electric (GE.N), Continental (CONG.DE), Bosch ROBG.UL and Denso (6902.T) are bent on developing charging stations that are faster and packed with more power.

Siemens last month agreed to partner with Volvo Car Corp, owned by Chinese group Zhejiang Geely, to develop technology for electric cars, adding to a string of tie-ups formed already to share the costs of bringing electric cars onto the road.

BMW (BMWG.DE) has partnered with Coulomb Technologies to expand a network of chargepoints in Boston, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Bosch have set up a joint venture to develop electric engines, and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) cooperates with China's BYD.

Russwurm, who heads the Industry sector at Siemens, said the engineering conglomerate was investing a "significant" sum of money in its electric mobility business, while declining to provide details on the size of the investment.

The centerpiece is the "Inside Electric Car" business unit, founded in early 2010, which focuses on electric drive technology, charging infrastructures, smart power and traffic management, and renewable power generation.

"Yes, we are back, but with a very specific offering, with electrical powertrains as our focus but also with an integration concept we will share with the OEMs (original equipment makers)," he said.

Siemens sold its automotive technology unit VDO to Continental AG for 11.4 billion euros ($15.58 billion) in 2007. At the time, VDO had annual sales of 10 billion euros.

"We are not intending to be a broad-based automotive supplier again that does everything from electronic windows lifting to entertainment," Russwurm said.

He declined to provide an outlook for the E-Car unit's potential sales or the overall market.

COMEBACK KID

When asked why Siemens was returning to the auto electronics market, a wide grin spread across Russwurm's bearded face.

"That's a frequently asked question right now. We feel the timing is right to enter this market now with integrated solutions for both inside and outside the electric vehicles."

Munich-based Siemens, whose products range from hearing aids to fast trains, has long a history in electric transportation, having built the world's first electric tram in 1881 in Berlin.

Some industry experts say, though, that Siemens has missed the boat in the field of electric mobility.

"Compared with Bosch, Conti and Magna (MG.TO), Siemens up to now has failed to grab any major orders," Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center for Automotive Research at the German University of Duisburg-Essen, said.

Russwurm said, on the contrary, he sees Siemens as a front-runner in a young market.

"We are not starting from scratch. If we want to launch a series production of drives for electric cars, we do not have to build a new factory," he said, adding the company could scale up production quickly by tapping the resources of its drive technology business.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.731 Euros)

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)