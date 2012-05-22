Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc's (AZO.N) quarterly profit beat market expectations on better margins, but sales growth slowed.
AutoZone, which competes with Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP.N) and O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY.O), said domestic same-store sales increased about 4 percent for the third quarter, compared with a growth of over 5 percent a year earlier.
The company, which operates in both retail (do-it-yourself) and commercial (do-it-for-me) auto parts and accessories markets, recorded a gross margin of 51.6 percent, up from 51.2 percent last year.
Net income rose to $248.6 million, or $6.28 per share, from $227.4 million, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier. Sales rose 7 percent to $2.11 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Memphis-based AutoZone closed at $368.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. It has risen over 13 percent since the beginning of 2012.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.