The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc's (AZO.N) quarterly profit beat market expectations on better margins, but sales growth slowed.

AutoZone, which competes with Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP.N) and O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY.O), said domestic same-store sales increased about 4 percent for the third quarter, compared with a growth of over 5 percent a year earlier.

The company, which operates in both retail (do-it-yourself) and commercial (do-it-for-me) auto parts and accessories markets, recorded a gross margin of 51.6 percent, up from 51.2 percent last year.

Net income rose to $248.6 million, or $6.28 per share, from $227.4 million, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier. Sales rose 7 percent to $2.11 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Memphis-based AutoZone closed at $368.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. It has risen over 13 percent since the beginning of 2012.

