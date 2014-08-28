Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) reported a 97 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.
However, the company reported a net loss of $164 million, or 65 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Aug. 3 compared with a profit of $142 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier, as its expenses jumped.
Expenses more than tripled to $555 million as Avago spent more on research and development and marketing.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.26 per share.
Revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $644 million.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.