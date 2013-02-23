A skier was killed in British Columbia on Friday after being caught in an avalanche in an out-of-bounds area near a mountain ski resort, Canadian police said.

The avalanche buried three skiers well outside of the controlled area boundaries of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. The resort is located in the southeastern part of the Canadian province.

Two of the skiers were rescued uninjured by others in the group, but the third was found dead. Police did not immediately identify the victim.

The statement said that police and search and rescue officials expected to recover the body of the deceased skier on Saturday.

Canada's CTV news said on its website that the skier was in a group of five or six men skiing on the back side of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The Canadian Avalanche Center had upgraded the risk of slides to "high" in alpine and tree line mountain regions throughout most of British Columbia on Friday, CBC reported.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Additional reporting by Cynthia Johnston in Las Vegas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)