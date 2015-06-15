Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc said its experimental eye drug met the main goal of a mid-stage study, sending its shares up about 16 percent after the bell.

The drug, AVA-101, was effective in improving vision, compared with a placebo, in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) - a disease affecting the retina of the eye, the drug developer said in a statement on Monday.

