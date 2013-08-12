Quality of life after heart CT scan depends on results
(Reuters Health) - Improvement or worsening of chest pain symptoms and quality of life after a CT scan of the heart may depend on what the scan finds, a large study suggests.
Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said it signed a three-year agreement with Merck & Co Inc to co-promote Merck's multibillion-dollar drugs to treat Type 2 diabetes.
Avanir shares rose 11 percent in extended trading after closing at $4.50 on the Nasdaq.
The company said its salesforce will promote Januvia, Janumet and Janumet XR in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities in the United States from October.
Avanir said in a regulatory filing that it could get up to $60 million from Merck over the three years, from a fixed monthly fee and performance fee.
"I think it's impressive to sign a deal with Merck and obviously, it's not going to cost them very much and it's going to help them get to profitability," Summer Street Research analyst Carol Werther told Reuters.
"The agreement is just for long-term care centers, which is where a lot of their sales force is right now and where they've been most successful."
Merck recorded $4.09 billion in sales from Januvia and $1.66 billion from Janumet in 2012, according to a regulatory filing dated February 28.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Reuters Health) - Improvement or worsening of chest pain symptoms and quality of life after a CT scan of the heart may depend on what the scan finds, a large study suggests.
PARIS Malaysia has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Malaysian agriculture ministry.
NEW YORK Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to protect customers from at least seven norovirus, E.coli and salmonella outbreaks that erupted in 2015.