European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
LONDON U.S. shipping technology company INTTRA has agreed to buy European container tracking firm Avantida to reduce costs by coordinating land and ocean container movements, it said on Tuesday.
Belgium-based Avantida specializes in tracking empty containers and its technology helps cut costs for transport companies, enabling exporters to ship more efficiently.
"Avantida has products and customer bases that are highly complementary to those of INTTRA," its CEO John Fay said.
INTTRA, which runs one of the largest electronic transaction software platforms in the shipping industry, said industry experts estimate that finding and repositioning empty containers costs the ocean shipping industry up to $20 billion a year, approximately 40 percent of handling costs.
The deal will help INTTRA's clients minimize miles driven, increase container velocity and lower costs for carriers and transport companies. It will also provide access to seven European markets where Avantida is active, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.