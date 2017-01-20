Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
NEW YORK A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Avaya filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday to cut its debt of about $6 billion after efforts to sell its call center business and reach a consensual deal with creditors failed.
The bankruptcy underscored the challenges telecoms companies face as they transition to software and services from hardware.
"The company has taken a decisive step to rightsize its balance sheet," Pat Nash, one of the company's attorneys, told Judge Stuart Bernstein at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Nash said Avaya would be "marrying a balance sheet restructuring with an operational transformation."
The company's lawyers said a significant portion of the $725 million loan, extended by an affiliate of Citigroup Inc (C.N) for up to a year, was funded by Avaya's existing lenders.
Avaya plans to return to U.S. bankruptcy court on Monday for approval on other expenses.
Buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) had been in the lead to acquire Avaya's call center business for about $4 billion. But Avaya and CD&R could not agree on price, terms or how the deal would effect Avaya's pension obligations, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Avaya has liabilities totaling about $1.5 billion stemming from its pension and other promised post-employment benefits.
The Santa Clara, California-based company faced potential penalties from lenders on Jan. 28 after it did not turn in its annual financial statements for its fiscal year on Dec. 29.
Avaya has consistently reported losses, stemming in part from costs related to its debt. It was taken private in 2007 for $8.2 billion by private equity firms Silver Lake Partners LP and TPG Capital LP.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.