Shares of AVG Technologies NV (AVG.N), the maker of free PC and mobile anti-virus software, fell 19 percent on their market debut as investors grow wary of high valuations for newly listed technology companies.

Over the last several months, a slew of high-profile names have raised capital from American investors at high valuations, only to fare poorly later on, stoking fears of a second dotcom crash.

On their first day on the market, AVG shares closed at $13, valuing the company at $707 million. They had been sold to investors for $16 apiece -- at the bottom of the expected range -- raising $128 million in the offering.

Chief Executive J.R. Smith said Thursday's soft debut was "more or less because of the market condition," but he expects the share price to gain in the long term.

"There's been real optimism in the tech market (right now). We saw the announcement by Facebook yesterday, and we saw some really high-quality investors coming into our book," Smith told Reuters following the debut.

Smith also cited the mixed investor base - consisting of mutual funds and smaller hedge funds - a reason for some of Thursday's volatility.

"It was a surprisingly disappointing debut, looks like some of the investors are a bit concerned about the debt situation of the company, because the fundamentals look very strong," said Josef Schuster, founder of IPOX Schuster, a fund that specializes in investing in newly public companies.

AVG had long-term debt of $225.2 million as of September 30, 2011, while it raised $64 million in the offering.

At the offering price, AVG's price-to-earnings ratio would equate to about 15.1 -- making an investment in the company much more expensive than one in the larger rival Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) that trades at a 10.9 multiple.

The market value of high-profile technology start-ups like Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) and LinkedIn LNKD.N have all taken a knock in recent weeks, despite having soared on debuts.

"I think in order to maintain the (high) valuation multiples the companies have to show good sequential quarterly growth. If they stumble, then the valuations will come way down. They're on a high wire," IPO Desktop analyst Francis Gaskins said.

ROAD TO IPO

Ahead of filing for its IPO, AVG did not run a so-called "dual-track process," Smith said, which would have allowed its advisers to reach out to potential buyers. A dual-track process has been common practice for a number private U.S. technology companies over the last few years.

"Nobody in the business, and I am a shareholder, is interested in selling this company to a strategic or anyone else," Smith said.

With strong consolidation in the software market, AVG had been approached by a number of smaller players looking to be acquired over the last year, Smith said.

The Netherlands-based AVG, which sold half of the 8 million shares in the IPO, expects to use the proceeds for acquisitions, investment in new technology and general corporate purposes, it said in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The selling stockholders Intel Capital, Grisoft Holdings, and PEF V Information Technology II will together own 58 percent of the Dutch company after the IPO. Private equity firm TA Associates will own about 28 percent.

