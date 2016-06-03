Delta airline name tags are seen at Delta terminal in JFK Airport in New York, July 30, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) are among the possible bidders for Colombia's Avianca Holdings SA AVT_p.CN, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advisers to Avianca have distributed a document to potential bidders seeking a $500 million capital injection, the newspaper said, citing one of the people familiar with the matter.

The source also said that the process may develop into a full sale, according to the Journal.

Delta Air Lines declined to comment. United Continental did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Calls to the media offices of Avianca in Bogota and San José, Costa Rica, were not answered after working hours. A request for comment sent by email was not immediately answered.

The process, which is in early stages, may not lead to a deal, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)