Shares of Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) fell as much as 17 percent, as the car rental company faces slower growth in Europe and pricing pressure in its North American business.

On Wednesday, the company posted a fourth-quarter loss of 14 cents a share, compared with average analysts' profit estimates of 6 cents a share.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it would increase prices in its leisure segment in mid February and early March to offset pricing pressure.

Pricing in its North America business fell about 3.5 percent in January.

"For North America ... we would expect to see mid-single digit volume growth in the first quarter, partially offset by downward pricing pressure we saw in January," Chief Executive Ronald Nelson said.

Everyone in the sector needs to be on the same page and the industry history shows that it has hardly ever been able to consistently support price increases, Avondale Partners analyst Fred Lowrance said.

If Avis' biggest rival, Enterprise Holdings Inc EPRIH.UL, decides it does not want to go along with the price increase, the whole strategy would just die, Lowrance said.

EUROPE WEIGHS

The car rental industry, which is tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, is also expected to be hurt by the economic slowdown in Europe.

Avis' Europe operations account for about 25 percent of its total revenue.

CEO Nelson said there was no doubt that European domestic leisure travel would be impacted by the "economic malaise," and that the company was not expecting anything more than a modest growth this year in Europe.

Last year, Avis, which has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, bought its European counterpart for 635 million pounds, significantly increasing the company's exposure to the struggling market.

Avis Budget's shares were down as much as 14 percent at $12.49 in heavy-volume trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $12.15 earlier in the day.

Avis Budget's results also pulled down shares of rival Hertz Global (HTZ.N) and Dollar Thrifty DTG.N. Hertz was trading down 4 percent, while shares of Dollar Thrifty fell 2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)