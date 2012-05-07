Car rental company Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) posted a quarterly loss on acquisition-related expenses, but revenue rose on improved travel demand across most of the company's markets.

Avis Budget, which competes with Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) and Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group DTG.N, bought Avis Europe for 635 million pounds ($1.03 billion) in 2011.

The company reported a net loss of $23 million, or 22 cents per share for the first quarter, compared with earnings of $7 million, or 6 cents per share a year earlier.

Earnings were hit by expenses of $27 million on early extinguishment of debt, $7 million in restructuring costs, and $6 million in transaction-related costs. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.62 billion, while expenses increased 35 percent to $1.65 billion.

Parsippany, New Jersey-based Avis last week forecast full-year revenue growth of between 24 percent and 29 percent on higher demand and a strong used-vehicle market.

The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, has experienced strengthening demand due to recovering business travel in the United States.

Rival Hertz posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year forecast last week.

Avis Budget shares, which have risen 7 percent in the last three months, closed at $15.90 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

