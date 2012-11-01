Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O) reported a rise in quarterly profit, but forecast full-year 2012 profit below analysts' expectations.

The company said it expects to earn between $2.35 and $2.45 per share, excluding items.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)