Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O) reported a rise in quarterly profit, but forecast full-year 2012 profit below analysts' expectations.
The company said it expects to earn between $2.35 and $2.45 per share, excluding items.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.