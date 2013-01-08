HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
LONDON Aviva Plc (AV.L) said it was intending to sell its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd (DLL.AS), a disposal that forms part of a reorganization at Britain's no.2 insurer.
Aviva plans to sell all its 34.3 million shares in Delta Lloyd, it said on Tuesday, with an accelerated bookbuild to start immediately.
"This sale will be a good start to 2013 and supports our strategy to narrow focus and make Aviva a more nimble and athletic organization," said Chief Executive Mark Wilson.
Aviva raised 318 million pounds via a sale of 37 million shares in Delta Lloyd last July.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.