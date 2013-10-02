KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
British insurance group Aviva Plc (AV.L) on Tuesday said the sale of its U.S. life and annuities business to Athene Holding Ltd had fetched $2.6 billion, above the $1.8 billion price announced in December.
The additional $800 million represented estimated earnings and other improvements in statutory surplus from June 30, 2012 to September 30, 2013, the company said.
Cash proceeds to Aviva totaled $2.3 billion, following the repayment of an external loan of Aviva USA Corp.
The insurer in December 2012 said it had agreed on a deal to sell its U.S. operations to Athene Holding, an insurance holding company majority owned by private equity firm Apollo.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.