European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
LONDON British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Thursday announced the sale of a 50 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture Antarius 1 to a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) for about 425 million pounds ($531.42 million).
Antarius is currently owned jointly by Aviva and a separate subsidiary of Societe Generale.
"This is a good deal at an attractive valuation and the sale realises a strong return for our shareholders," said Aviva Chief Executive Officer Mark Wilson.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.