Electronic products distributor Avnet Inc (AVT.N), considered a bellwether for corporate tech spending, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales and said it was in the process of identifying more areas where it could cut costs.

Avnet, which has been experiencing weak demand for the past few quarters, said it had completed $90 million of cost cuts that would help results in the current quarter.

The company said in August that it would cut costs by between $40 million and $50 million on an annualized basis.

Avnet has two divisions -- one that supplies components to manufacturers, and another that distributes products made by companies such as IBM Corp (IBM.N), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) to corporations and resellers.

Avnet forecast adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents to 89 cents for the current quarter on revenue of $5.95 billion to $6.65 billion. Analysts on average expect earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $6.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said its first-quarter results were affected in particular by weak demand in the Americas.

"Key segments of our served markets slowed during the quarter beyond our initial expectations, leading to a dramatic impact on our bottom line results as our revenues in the higher-margin western regions declined double-digit percentages year over year," Chief Executive Rick Hamada said in a statement.

First-quarter net income fell to $100.3 million, or 70 cents per share, from $139 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.

Revenue fell 8.7 percent to $5.87 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company rose 2 percent in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

